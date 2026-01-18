Bhubaneswar: A tense situation unfolded near the Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday morning when a 38-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life by stepping in front of a moving Amrit Bharat Express train.

According to the Railways, the incident occurred at around 9.49 am as Train No. 02603 Rangapani–Nagarcoil Amrit Bharat Express was entering the station.

Swift action by loco pilot

The man, identified as P. Appana Rao of Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar, suddenly came in front of the train. The on-duty loco pilot noticed the danger immediately and applied emergency brakes, bringing the train to a complete halt.

Railway authorities said the quick response of the loco pilot prevented a major tragedy.

RPF detains man, alcohol influence suspected

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force, along with train escort staff, rushed to the spot soon after the train stopped. The man was taken into custody and shifted to the RPF Post at Bhubaneswar.

He was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Necessary legal and procedural action is being initiated against him.

Minimal disruption to train services

Due to the prompt and coordinated action by railway staff, the Amrit Bharat Express was detained for only about six minutes. The brief halt caused minimal inconvenience to passengers and did not significantly affect train services.