Bhubaneswar: Amid mounting uncertainty following the cancellation of a key tender for the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Sunday assured that the much-awaited metro rail project will be implemented in the capital city.

Addressing media queries and countering criticism from the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Minister affirmed that the state government remains committed to executing the project with support from the Centre.

“Metro connectivity is essential for Bhubaneswar, both now and for the future, to address rising traffic congestion. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already constituted a committee for the project and entrusted Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo with its execution,” Patra said.

To further decongest traffic in the city, he revealed that a flyover will be constructed between Kalpana Square and Nandankanan as part of the Greater Bhubaneswar initiative. Once this is completed, a final decision on the metro project rollout will follow.

“This kind of infrastructure is long-term in nature and requires patience. Our entire team is dedicated to ensuring its success,” Patra added.

Opposition slams Govt over contract termination

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the BJP-led state government for scrapping the contract awarded to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under his tenure.

“Shocked to know that Bhubaneswar Metro Rail contracts have been cancelled by the BJP-led Odisha government. It has always been our vision to develop Bhubaneswar into a world-class city through world-class sports infrastructure, international events, modern transport, and IT hubs,” Patnaik posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He accused the “double-engine government” of betraying the people of Odisha, stating that the decision would push the city back by a decade. He also pointed out that the previous BJD government had targeted completion of Phase-I by 2027.