Bhubaneswar: In latest development in much-awaited Bhubaneswar train project, it will be expanded to SCB Hospital in Cuttack city, informed Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra today.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said that the state government has decided to expand the proposed metro train project from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) and SCB Medical College & Hospital instead of Trisulia in Cuttack.

The decision has been made in view of convenience of commuters.

The Minister said that a committee has been formed for the proposed Metro train project. The committee is visiting various cities where metros are running in the country. A new DPR is being prepared. The metro project will be implemented not only with state funds, but also with the support of the central government.

Earlier, he had hinted that the new DPR will not only include the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack corridor but also explore further expansions.

As per the initial DPR, the state government had decided to construct a metro rail system from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia Square covering a distance of 26 km with 20 stations.

The foundation stone for the first phase of the project was laid by the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Ratagada near Trisulia in Cuttack on January 1, 2024.

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the project.