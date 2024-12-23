Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a man and kidnapped his female friend in Maitri Vihar area of Odisha capital, late last night.

As per reports, a group of four miscreants attacked the man, identified as Akash Singh, and then abducted the woman accompanying him.

Akash sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

The assailants reportedly contacted Akash through his phone, demanding ransom money for her release.

Later, the Commissionerate Police launched an operation and managed to rescue the woman from the Baramunda area.