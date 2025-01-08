Bhubaneswar: In a highly shocking incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly killed a man by severing his head on National Highway-16 near Rasulgarh in Odisha capital, today.

The deceased was identified as Sahadev Nayak. He was a resident of Kedarpalli area and the President of BMC Sanitation Employees' Association.

As per reports, the incident took place in the morning when he was travelling on a scooter. The murderers fled the spot after committing the murder.

According to eyewitnesses, four motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted the man and hacked him to death on the spot with sharp weapons.

Soon, passersby gathered on the roadside as the body was lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, police reached the place and initiated an investigation. Efforts were on by the cops to identify and trace the killers. It is being suspected that the fatal attack on the man was a fallout of past enmity.

"We received information that a man was hacked to death on the road. We rushed to the site and started an investigation. We suspect that previous enmity might have led to the murder," said Mrutyunjay Swain, IIC, Mancheswar Police Station.