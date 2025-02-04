Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits in Bhubaneswar as a 13-year-old girl was reportedly crushed to death by a Mo Bus, today. The deceased was identified as Muni Juadi.

According to reports, the girl was riding her bicycle on the road when a speeding Mo Bus hit her from behind and ran over her around 8 AM. The girl died on the spot.

The accident was so severe that the bicycle got dragged with the bus for around 100 metres. The driver of the bus later surrendered at the Nandankanan police station.

Enraged over the incident, residents of the area staged a protest by blocking the Nandankanan-Patia road using bamboo, bringing traffic movement to a complete halt. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade.

The agitated locals demanded action against the driver of the bus, compensation for the family of the deceased, and better road safety measures.

On being informed, police reached the spot, tried to pacify the agitators, and initiated an investigation. The locals withdrew the road blockade after the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.

Subsequently, vehicular movement became normal on the road.