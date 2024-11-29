Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus service for many routes in Bhubaneswar may be affected from November 29 to December 1, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) said.

Various traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city during the period in view of the three-day-long DG/IGP conference and the arrival of several VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mo Bus routes likely to be affected are 9, 10, 11, 12, AE1, AE2, 13, 17, 20, 21, 22A, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 44, 46, 47, 64, and 66.

As per the traffic advisory issued by the Twin City Commissionerate Police, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the following roads on the date and time mentioned below.