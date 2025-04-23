Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi today met the bereaved family of Prasant Kumar Satpathy, an Odisha native who lost his life in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Sarangi was in Jammu & Kashmir for a Public Accounts Committee Meeting.

She offered heartfelt condolences to Satpathy’s wife Priyadarshini and nine-year-old son, who were present during the attack. In an emotional moment, Priyadarshini clung to the MP while narrating the horrifying incident.

Sarangi paid tribute to all the civilians who were killed in the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. She encouraged the grieving family to remain strong and assured them of her support.

Prasant Kumar Satpathy, 43, hailed from the Saragaon panchayat in Balasore district. He worked as an accounts assistant at the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Balasore. He was among 26 tourists killed in the brutal firing incident that has shaken the nation.

“We had just stepped off the ropeway after a joyride when I heard what I thought were firecrackers. Suddenly, a bullet hit my husband’s head and he collapsed. He died before I could even react,” Priyadarshini recalled with tears.