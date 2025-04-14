Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has formed multiple teams to rescue the abducted toddler son of a visually-challenged woman in the Odisha capital here.

An unidentified person had allegedly abducted the 1.5-year-old son of the woman outside the Ram Mandir in the city here Saturday night.

The incident took place while the woman, who earns a living by seeking alms, was sleeping on the pavement near the shrine.

“We have registered a case in connection with the alleged abduction. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and rescue the toddler,” said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena at a presser today.

According to the DCP, the cops are taking the assistance of human as well as technical intelligence to rescue the toddler.

“We are trying our best to rescue the abducted child at the earliest,” he said.