Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a five per cent rebate for residents and property owners who pay their holding tax for the 2025-26 financial year in advance through online mode by April 30.

According to an official notification from the civic body, taxpayers making online payments via the Bhubaneswar.me portal will be eligible for the rebate.

To facilitate smooth tax collection, BMC has set up multiple revenue camps across the city. A total of 22 camps have been established, with 13 in the southeast zone, five in the southwest zone, and four in the north zone. These camps will remain operational from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days throughout April.

In addition to advance tax payments, property owners can also clear their outstanding holding tax dues at these camps.

For the 2025-26 financial year, the corporation has set a revenue target of Rs 119.5 crore from holding/ property tax and Rs 15.8 crore from hoardings and advertisements on both government and private land.