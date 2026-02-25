Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a Budget proposal of Rs 1,050 crore for the 2026-27 financial year.

The Budget proposal was tabled in the BMC council meeting today. The total Budget outlay of the BMC for the 2025-26 fiscal stood at Rs 1,001.40 crore.

As per the Budget proposal, the BMC is expecting revenue worth Rs 300 crore from its own sources while it will get financial grants to the tune of Rs 750 crore from the Centre and the state government for 2026-27 fiscal.

The civic body in the Odisha capital has earmarked Rs 182 crore towards sanitation and Rs 132.19 crore for salary and pensions. It has allocated Rs 33.28 crore to meet administrative expenses and Rs 24.61 crore for biomining work.

The BMC has planned to spend Rs 90 crore for constructing new roads and Rs 75 crore for drainage system in 2026-27 financial year.

Besides, it will spend Rs 10.28 crore for garbage management and Rs 15.75 crore for the development of cremation grounds in the capital city.

“The Budget proposal for the 2026-27 fiscal has been prepared to make Bhubaneswar a healthy, prosperous and beautiful place. This is a people-centric Budget,” said Mayor Sulochana Das.