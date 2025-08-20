Bhubaneswar: The establishment of quality urban infrastructure in Bhubaneswar received a further push as officials of Surbana Jurong held discussions with Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary, Usha Padhee, on Wednesday.

Talks focused on urban infrastructure and managed services, with special emphasis on the ambitious Bhubaneswar New City Project.

Avinas Misra, Chief Executive of Surbana Jurong South Asia, along with Abhisek Malhotra, Regional Director, Surbana Jurong, met Padhee at Kharavela Bhawan to review project progress.

The Odisha Government has identified around 338.436 hectares of land for the proposed new city. The project concept will be submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Urban Challenge Fund.

To prepare the master plan and recommend an optimal product mix for the development, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will appoint JLL. Notably, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BDA and JLL was signed during the visit of the President of Singapore to Bhubaneswar.