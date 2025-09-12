Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar is set to get a new modern city on its outskirts, modelled on Gujarat’s Dholera smart city. Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra informed that the upcoming city will be developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and is expected to house around one lakh residents.

The project, titled ‘New City’, has already received Cabinet approval. It will include all basic amenities such as roads, water supply, and electricity, along with provisions to make it a hub for business and IT industries.

The project will be developed in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) as the nodal agency. The primary Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been approved by the Centre, and the state government is now preparing the final DPR.

Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Odisha government to prepare the master plan, while international real estate firm JLL is studying market potential.

For the initial phase, the state government has sanctioned ₹200 crore for road and drainage works, which have already begun.

According to official sources, the Centre had earlier announced plans to develop eight new cities across India and invited applications from state governments. Odisha had pitched Bhubaneswar for the project, which was later selected among the eight.

The new city will be developed by integrating three revenue villages-- Gothapatna, Malipada, and Daspur-- located near Tamando on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Initially, the plan was spread over 800 acres, but due to forest land issues, it has been revised to 789 acres. Land acquisition is currently underway.

The funding model will see 25% of the project cost borne each by the Centre and the State government, while the remaining 50% will be arranged through loans.

Dr. Mahapatra said the new city would not only ease urban pressure on Bhubaneswar but also transform into a modern economic and IT hub for Odisha.