Bhubaneswar: The main accused in the Niladri Vihar murder case in Bhubaneswar, Dinesh Nayak alias Dinabandhu, surrendered before police at Jagatsinghpur police station on Tuesday evening.

Following his surrender, a team from Chandrasekharpur police reached Jagatsinghpur to bring the accused to Bhubaneswar for questioning.

The case is linked to the murder of 27-year-old Satyabrata Pradhan, who was allegedly hacked to death late on Sunday night at Niladri Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits. The incident is suspected to be the fallout of a love triangle.

Satyabrata, a native of Hasinipur village under Brahmagiri area in Puri district, worked as a driver with a travel agency in the city. Police said he was a friend of the accused’s girlfriend, Liza Kandi, aged 21, who has been detained for questioning.

According to information, Satyabrata visited Liza at her rented house in the Niladri Vihar area after 11.30 pm on Sunday, arriving in his employer’s four-wheeler. Dinesh was already present at the house when Satyabrata arrived. An argument reportedly broke out between the two during which Dinesh allegedly attacked Satyabrata with a sharp weapon and slit his throat.

Satyabrata ran towards the main road, where locals came to his rescue. He was rushed to Capital Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival.

After the attack, Dinesh fled the scene and remained absconding until his surrender on Tuesday evening.

The murder triggered a series of events later that night. Police said Satyabrata’s employer came to the hospital after learning about the incident. As some locals had taken the vehicle used by Satyabrata to the hospital, the employer allegedly asked another driver to take the car away, fearing police action.

However, while returning, the driver, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle. The car plunged from the Sishu Bhawan overbridge in the early hours of Monday and fell onto a house in Kedarpalli Basti under Capital police limits. At least two people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Police said further investigation is underway, and the accused will be produced before the court after questioning.