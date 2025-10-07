Bhubaneswar: In a major move to regulate the sale of medicines, the state government has instructed all pharmacies not to sell scheduled drugs without a doctor’s prescription. The order covers antibiotics and cough syrups, which will no longer be available over the counter. Many chemists across Bhubaneswar have already displayed notices informing customers of this new rule.

The decision follows growing concern after reports from Madhya Pradesh, where several children reportedly died due to cough syrup consumption. In response, several state governments have restricted the use of cough syrups for children under two years of age. The Union health Ministry has also issued advisories to all states, asking them to strictly monitor the sale and use of such medicines.

Despite previous warnings, it has been observed that in Bhubaneswar and other parts of Odisha, people continue to buy medicines without prescriptions, and chemists often provide them without hesitation. Taking note of this, the State Health Department held a meeting on Monday to discuss stricter enforcement. Sources said the Directorate of Drugs Control will soon issue a detailed guideline on the matter. However, doubts remain over how effectively it will be implemented.

The issue of unregulated practices at pharmacies extends beyond medicine sales. There have been cases where injections were administered by shop owners without medical supervision. In 2023, a six-year-old child from Jajpur district suffering from diarrhoea reportedly died after being given an injection at a pharmacy without a prescription. Similarly, in 2020, a 27-year-old man from Dhenkanal lost his life after receiving an injection at a medicine store. Following such incidents, the Health Department had earlier directed all chemists not to administer injections and asked CDMOs to conduct checks.

This is not the first time the Directorate of Drugs Control has intervened. Three years ago, following the detection of counterfeit high blood pressure medicines in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, pharmacies were instructed to display posters listing contact numbers of local drug inspectors. However, the initiative gradually faded, and normal practices resumed after a few months.