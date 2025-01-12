Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to extend the Park Utsav till January 16.The decision to extend the park event was taken keeping an eye on the demands of city residents.

The Park Utsav reached its eighth day on Sunday, with Actress Priya captivating the audience with her mesmerizing dance performances at Buddha Park. She kicked off the celebration with popular tracks like "Mun to Hiro Gori Tu Heroine" and "Isara Re Tora Heli Pagala," followed by a lively mix of trendy numbers that had the crowd dancing along. Her performance added to the star-studded atmosphere, with other celebrities also wowing visitors at different parks.

Meanwhile, the Ekamra Utsav stage lit up with soulful tunes by popular singer Sakti Mishra, alongside stunning traditional dance performances that made Ekamra Eve a night to remember.

The Park Utsav is being held across five BDA parks, including IG Park, Forest Park, Madhusudan Park, and Abdul Kalam Park. In the afternoon, from 4:00 PM onwards, the park came alive with cultural performances, including storytelling sessions inspired by Odisha’s folklore and interactive engagements with Ollywood celebrities. The evenings were further enhanced by live music performances, local talent, and the magical glow of light illuminations.

The Flea Market & Food Festival buzzed with activity, drawing large crowds to enjoy shopping, sampling local flavors, and celebrating the cultural performances. Visitors were seen singing, dancing, taking photos, and enjoying the beautifully decorated lights.

The Ekamra Utsav, organized by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to commemorate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, has brought together various activities like the Food Festival, Flea Market, Ekamra Walks, and Park Utsav. The celebration will continue until January 16, said a senior BDA official.