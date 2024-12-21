Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Patha Utsav scheduled on December 22 is postponed due to Depression-induced rain in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed this on its X handle today.

The next date and venue for Patha Utsav will be announced by the BMC very soon.

The Patha Utsav was scheduled to be held at 6 AM at Master Canteen Square on December 22 (Sunday).

Notably, the BMC had introduced Patha Utsav in the city in 2016 to make people aware of various social and civic issues.

However, the street festival was discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic and some other reasons. The weekly event made a comeback to the city on December 25, 2022, after a gap of two years. The civic authorities organized the event for a few times during the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha in January, 2023.