Bhubaneswar: Denizens will get a chance to enjoy music, dance and take part in several activities to their heart out in the Bhubaneswar Patho Utsav, scheduled to kick-start from December 29, 2024.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced in a post on X, the Patho Utsav in the city will be organized at Master Canteen Chhaka at 6 am on Sunday (December 29, 2024).

Due to inclement weather the civic body earlier postponed the Patho Utsav that was supposed to restart on December 22, 2024.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also deferred the Patho Utsav which was scheduled on December 22.

Official sources said the specialty of this Patho Utsav is to welcome the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Bhubaneswar will host the convention from 8-10 January 2025.

The festival will encompass several activities such as quiz, skating, yoga and cycling events as well. Odisha’s rich history, culture and heritage will be showcased during the fest.

With participation from children as well as adults, the festival will be a lively one.

The Patho Utsav was initially started in Bhubaneswar in 2016 to connect people through cultural and other activities.