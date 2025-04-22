Bhubaneswar: The Cardiology department of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar has been witnessing a huge rush of patients as people are seen lining up overnight to consult doctors, due to the limited number of patients being allowed for consultation each day.

In a bid to secure their place in the queue, patients or their attendants are placing helmets, bottles, bricks, and even slippers outside the department to mark their spot.

Due to high demand and limited availability, competition among patients to consult their preferred doctor has intensified. Ram Dalei, who arrived from Nayagarh on Monday to consult a doctor for his mother, got a ticket at 10 AM. However, he could only see the doctor at around 4 PM.

Waiting in the intense summer heat for hours is becoming difficult for many, especially for cardiac patients.

As per sources, there are three cardiologists attending to patients at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Capital Hospital. However, most patients prefer one specific doctor, which is causing a rush in his chamber. This has resulted in long waiting hours, as the doctor is also engaged in surgeries and echocardiography sessions between consultations.

Each day, the OPD registers around 30 patients for the initial round of consultations. After completing those, the doctor resumes seeing the next batch around 3 PM. This limited window has led to a growing crowd in the early morning hours, with many attendants arriving even before dawn to ensure an early slot.

As standing in line for hours is not feasible for many, people have resorted to marking their spots using personal items.

Speaking on the issue, hospital authorities said, "We have three cardiologists available at the OPD, but patients are insisting on consulting just one of them. This has led to an increase in crowding at that particular doctor’s chamber. Since the doctor is also involved in other medical procedures, there is a delay in consultations. Still, all registered patients are being attended to."