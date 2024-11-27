Bhubaneswar: A photo of a man smoking cigarette on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar has sparked a controversy, with the servitors of the temple demanding stringent action against him.

The sevayats have expressed strong discontent over the incident and are demanding the arrest of the person. They have raised questions about how he managed to enter the temple premises with a cigarette despite strict prohibitions.

The matter came to light when the man shared the photo on social media. The image, which shows him standing near the Rosha Ghara, went viral on social media platforms.

The individual, identified as Debi Prasad Das, had uploaded the photo on his Instagram account. Reportedly, he is a local.

The servitors have intensified vigilance at various spots in the Old Town area to trace the person. If caught, the individual would be handed over to the police, they said.

The matter has raised serious questions about security measures at the temple.