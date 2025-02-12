Cuttack: The body of a Plus Two student from Bhubaneswar was found today on the banks of the Katahjodi River beneath the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Bridge in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Prateek Das. He was a resident of Niladri Vihar in the capital city. The boy was staying with a relative in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Das had been missing since yesterday. Though his family had launched a frantic search after he didn't return home, their efforts were unsuccessful. This morning, locals spotted the body under the bridge and informed the police, following which the identity of the deceased was established.

The family members said Das had left home in the morning on Tuesday but did not return. Calls to his phone went unanswered throughout the day, and by around 10:30 pm, the device was switched off.

The Markat Nagar police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. It was yet to be ascertained whether he died by suicide or was killed.

The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem.