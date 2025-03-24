Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a man posing as a sub-inspector who allegedly cheated people by promising them jobs. The accused, identified as Manas Ranjan Senapati, hails from Basudevpur in Bhadrak and was residing in Madhusudan Nagar under Kharavel Nagar police limits in Bhubaneswar.

According to police sources, Manas used to show a fake police identity card and lure people by falsely promising them employment. During his arrest, the cops seized a police uniform, fake appointment letters, counterfeit currency worth over ₹2 lakh, a fake police ID card, a car, and a mobile phone from his possession.

Reports suggest that Manas had duped several individuals by falsely claiming he could arrange jobs for them. He was apprehended last night during a checking drive in the Sahid Nagar area.

Police are investigating how many people he has deceived and the exact amount of money he has swindled.