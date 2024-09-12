Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Thursday held a security related high level review meeting here in view of the one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Odisha capital on September 17.

Speaking to mediapersons, Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Thursday said that the police would ensure the smooth conduct of the programme during the Prime Minister's visit to the Janata Maidan.

The police commissioner further stated that discussions were held about the traffic arrangements, route lining, security of VIPs and sitting arrangements at the programme venue at Janata Maidan. Panda said that the participants who will attend the programme will be properly frisked.

"The Prime Minister's security will be arranged as per the blue book. Barricading is being done from the airport to the programme venue. Dogs Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad have been regularly checking the venue at Janata Maidan. We have already set up a temporary control room at the Janata maidan. Most of the participants will be women so we will be deploying more women police personnel for frisking at the programme venue," said Panda.

Meanwhile, DGP of Odisha Police YB Khurania, along with Commissioner Panda and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh visited Janata Maidan and reviewed security arrangements at the venue.

PM Modi is likely to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar at around 11.35 a.m. on Tuesday. He will later leave for Janata Maidan, the venue where he is scheduled to launch Subhadra Yojana, the flagship programme of Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha.

The Prime Minister is also likely to lay the foundation for various other projects during the special programme on September 17 before leaving for Delhi.

The eligible women beneficiaries will receive a total of Rs 50,000 in the next five years under this mega social welfare programme.

The state government will deposit Rs 10,000 annually, in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day (March 8), in the account of a beneficiary through DBT mode for five years.

(IANS)