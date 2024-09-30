Bhubaneswar: Police today seized more than 2 quintals of ganja from a car near Jagasara after a dramatic chase. The ganja was reportedly being transported to Bhubaneswar from Kandhamal.

However, two suspected drug peddlers who were inside the car managed to evade arrest as they fled the scene.

According to reports, the Special Squad received a tip-off regarding the illegal transportation of ganja and started chasing the vehicle after tracking it from Gangapada area. The chase, which lasted over 30 minutes, ended near the Jagasara area where the vehicle was finally stopped.

While the peddlers fled, police were able to seize the brand-new car. The vehicle was damaged after it collided with a boundary wall during the suspects' escape attempt on a deserted road.

An investigation was ongoing to trace the absconding suspects.