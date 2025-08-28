New Delhi: Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, has been ranked among the top seven safest cities for women in India.

According to the National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025, women feel significantly safer in Bhubaneswar compared to many other urban centers.

Along with Bhubaneswar, the report lists Mumbai, Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Itanagar as the safest cities for women.

The report has been published by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians and was officially launched today by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

In contrast, Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur were ranked the lowest in terms of women’s safety.

The NARI 2025 report attributed the poor rankings of these cities to weaker infrastructure, entrenched patriarchal norms, and inadequate institutional responsiveness.