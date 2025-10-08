Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar witnessed heavy rainfall for nearly two hours on Wednesday, throwing normal life out of gear. The downpour led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and caused massive traffic snarls across key stretches of the city.

Several roads were inundated, making commuting difficult for motorists. Major traffic congestion was reported on National Highway-16 from Jayadev Vihar to CRPF Square, as well as on roads connecting Master Canteen to Rajmahal Square and the Unit-1 market area.

The incessant rain also left residential colonies and markets partially submerged, with vehicles struggling to move through knee-deep water. Commuters complained lack of proper drainage, which worsened the situation in several parts of the city.