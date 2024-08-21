Bhubaneswar: Leading e-commerce platform Amazon.in has registered nearly 25% YoY growth across Home, Kitchen and Outdoors business in Odisha. Besides, Bhubaneswar has clocked close to 15% growth in New customers footfall, revealed the representatives of the online platform here today.

There is growing demand for sports and sporting equipment in the state. Cricket continues to be a favorite sport among customers in Odisha, with cricket gears experiencing more than 80% YoY growth. Meanwhile racquet sports, including badminton, tennis, and table tennis, have surged nearly 150% YoY indicating a strong focus on outdoor sports, the company officials stated.

Commenting on the occasion, K N Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India said, “At Amazon.in, customer satisfaction remains our top priority. Fueled by our vision of being ‘harmuskaan ki apni dukaan,’ we are excited to introduce Amazon.in’s Home and Kitchen Xperience Arena to the city of Bhubaneswar. We are overwhelmed with the trust that customers have shown towards Amazon.in for all shopping needs. We have witnessed close to 25% YoY growth for the Home, Kitchen and Outdoors category across Odisha and Bhubaneswar. Furthermore, we remain dedicated to offer customers' continuous innovation, wide selection of products, affordable options, and the convenience of shopping from the comfort of home.

Customers are becoming more environmentally conscious. This trend has led to agrowth of more than 50% YoY across solar products, with solar panels growing by more than 2X YoY in Odisha. Additionally, catering to evolving customers’ needs, Amazon.in is currently live with 9 EV brands available in more than 10 cities of Odisha. Interestingly, at least one electric scooter was sold in Bhubaneswar every two days in July from popular models like Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida. Bhubaneswar has experienced nearly 30% YoY growth in the large furniture category, with premium items such as sofa sets, mattresses and wardrobes showing substantial increase of 40%. TV units have witnessed stellar growth of 90% across the state, reflecting a rising demand for premium lifestyle products. Also, in Odisha, customers are increasingly upgrading their bathrooms as a demand for bathroom fittings has seen 80% YoY growth. Additionally, Air Purifiers have witnessed a 50% growth in the state.

Emerging categories like wall paints have grown by 120% in Odisha, reflecting customers' growing interest in home aesthetics. Also, there has been a significant increase of 100% in demand for cleaning supplies, underscoring an enhanced focus on cleanliness and hygiene. Odisha saw an impressive growth across connected mobility devices, with dash cams and GPS trackers growing at 500% YoY, he said

After successful editions of the Home and Kitchen Xperience Arena in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Indore, Amazon.in received an overwhelming response to the day-long event in Bhubaneswar as well that featured products across Furniture, Home Essentials, Kitchen & Appliances, Home Décor & Lighting, Sports & Fitness, Electric Vehicles, Auto Accessories, Outdoor & Gardening categories and much more. This one-of-a-kind showcase offered media and partners an opportunity to experience their favorite brands and products while interacting with Amazon India’s leadership.

Odisha is an important market and plays a significant role in driving Amazon.in’s growth. As India’s most loved marketplace, Amazon.in will continue to work with local stores and MSMEs across the state and country bringing new tools, technologies, innovations, and initiatives that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses. The online marketplace has 51 service partners, 52 delivery stations and nearly 16,000 sellers in the state, he stated.