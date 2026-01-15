Bhubaneswar: The daily rituals of Lord Lingaraj at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar resumed normally on Thursday after remaining disrupted since Tuesday evening due to a dispute among servitors.

Following the completion of the Mangala Alati, general darshan of devotees was allowed as per the schedule. Temple sources said all routine rituals were carried out smoothly, unlike the previous day when ceremonial activities had come to a halt.

Dispute Led to Suspension of Rituals

The disruption began on Tuesday evening over a disagreement related to the Kheera Auta ritual. The ritual could not be performed, leading to the suspension of evening rituals. The Ghritakambala ritual, traditionally performed on the eve of Makar Sankranti, also could not take place.

As a result, all rituals remained suspended on Makar Sankranti, and the deity was not offered food.

Servitor Tension Continues

Although rituals have now resumed, tension between the Brahmin Nijog and Badu Nijog servitors continues. The Badu Nijog has questioned why changes were introduced in 2025 when Badu servitors had been performing the Ghritakambala ritual till 2024.

The matter has reached the court, with the next hearing scheduled for February 2026.

Claims of Possible Resolution

Some servitors said the temple administration could have ensured the continuation of other rituals by excluding only the disputed Kheera Auta ritual. They claimed that timely intervention might have prevented the complete suspension of temple activities.