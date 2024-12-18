Bhubaneswar: In an exemplary act, a woman sanitation worker returned a gold ornament to its owner after finding the valuable in a dustbin in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Deepika Mohanty, a resident of New Forest Park area here, had accidentally thrown away an 18-gram gold bracelet into the dustbin while disposing of household waste.

This garbage was later collected by a garbage truck and transported to a waste processing facility operated by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the city.

During the segregation of waste at the facility, Saraswati Nayak, a sanitation worker, found the gold bracelet and informed the supervisor. Following verification, the bracelet was returned to its rightful owner.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Deepika thanked Saraswati and the entire sanitation team for their honesty.

It is worth noting that BMC’s sanitation workers often come across valuable items such as gold chains, earrings, and rings. They consistently exhibit honesty and integrity, returning these valuables to their owners and setting exemplary standards of conduct in their line of work.