Bhubaneswar: A 30-year-old man allegedly attempted to set himself on fire on the premises of a private college under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar today.

The youth, identified as Rakesh Pani, a native of Bijnarapur in Jajpur district, was working as an attendant at the college. According to preliminary reports, a dispute with his siblings is believed to have driven him to the extreme act.

The man poured inflammable liquid on himself and set himself ablaze. College staff and locals rushed to his aid, managing to douse the flames. He sustained around 15% burn injuries and was immediately shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Khandagiri police have launched a probe to determine the exact circumstances behind the incident.