Bhubaneswar: Tension gripped a private school in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday after a Class IV girl student was allegedly beaten up by her teacher, leaving her injured. The incident took place at Vivekananda Shiksha Kendra in Dumduma Phase-II.

According to reports, the girl was assaulted by her teacher, identified as Geetanjali Sahu, after she failed to solve a mathematics problem. The nine-year-old student sustained serious injuries to her eye and was admitted to a local eye hospital for treatment.

Family members of the girl alleged that the teacher’s violent behaviour crossed all limits, leaving the child bleeding and traumatised. A case has been registered against the teacher at the Khandagiri police station.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher, in her response, denied any deliberate act of cruelty. “I did not intend to hurt the child. I might have pushed her slightly on the cheek, and unfortunately, it caused the injury. I regret the incident,” she said.

Police are investigating the matter, while the incident has sparked outrage among parents.