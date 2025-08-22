Bhubaneswar: The streetlighting project on the Cuttack-Puri bypass road in Bhubaneswar has failed to serve its purpose, with most of the LED lights lying defunct within just three years of installation.

As a result, long stretches of the road remain in complete darkness at night, creating safety risks and raising fears of accidents and crimes.

The project was inaugurated on February 3, 2021, by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Under the plan, 774 LED lights were installed on 387 poles, along with three high-mast lights at Lingipur, Keshura, and Pandara. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had spent around ₹2.85 crore on the project, funded by the Tourism Department. The government had then claimed that the new LED lights would reduce electricity consumption and curb road mishaps and criminal activities.

However, locals say the situation has drastically worsened over the last six months. With little to no maintenance, most lights have stopped functioning, leaving nearly 12 km of road from Palasuni Square to Lingipur Square plunged in darkness. Residents of Keshura and Pandara allege that despite repeated complaints to the BMC, no action has been taken.

“Earlier everything was fine, but now most lights are out of order. The road has become dangerous, especially during the rainy season,” said a local. Villagers also pointed out that stray bulls and cattle often sleep on the road at night, making accidents more frequent in the pitch-dark stretches.

Besides the risk of accidents, fears of theft and crime have also increased. Residents are demanding immediate repair of the defunct lights and relocation of stray cattle from the bypass.

Meanwhile, BMC authorities said that the bypass road falls under two jurisdictions, partly under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and partly under the municipal corporation. “We will examine where the lapses lie. If the faulty lights are under NHAI’s jurisdiction, we will inform the department accordingly,” a BMC official said.