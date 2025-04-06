Bhubaneswar: The capital city is grappling with the issue of severe traffic jams, almost daily. While the number of vehicles continues to surge rapidly, road infrastructure remains largely unchanged, creating a major bottleneck.

Additionally, the traffic personnel strength has not been increased to match the growing demand, leaving the traffic police overwhelmed and struggling to maintain order.

Between 2020 and 2024, nearly 6 lakh new vehicles have been registered in Bhubaneswar, pushing the total number to around 20 lakh, up from approximately 15 lakh in 2020. Experts point out that the city’s road infrastructure is designed to accommodate around 8 lakh vehicles. However, it is now handling more than double its capacity.

The situation is worsened by ongoing beautification drives, which have led to the narrowing of key roads. Janpath, which was once broader, has now become congested. Illegal parking has become another major concern, with very limited designated parking spaces available despite the high number of vehicles.

Multi-storey parking facilities set up by BMC in Unit-2 and Sahid Nagar have failed to curb illegal roadside parking. As a result, roads are becoming narrower, leading to frequent jams. Key routes such as Cuttack Road, Jagamara Road, and the Jaydev Vihar-Patia stretch are severely affected by unauthorized parking and auto-rickshaw stands.

Actions by police, including towing illegally parked vehicles and imposing fines, have had little impact. The city has also seen a sharp increase in heavy vehicles since 2020, adding to the congestion.

Despite the growing need, there has been no approval for new traffic personnel posts since 2020. Many sanctioned positions remain vacant. Currently, there are only around 400 traffic personnel, including constables, havildars, and OPF staff, with about 100 positions unfilled. There is also a shortage of around 20 traffic officers.

Frequent visits by VVIPs, including central ministers and dignitaries for national and international events, have added to the traffic management burden. To tackle the shortage, BMC has deployed 100 traffic wardens through the transport department, and the Commissionerate Police has invited applications for 100 volunteer traffic assistants.

A senior traffic officer said they are doing their best with the available personnel. Plans are underway to involve 100 college students who will assist in traffic regulation for about three hours daily during peak hours, he said.