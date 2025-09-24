Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to reopen the investigation into the 2022 death of suspended police constable Deepak Rout’s first wife, Aparna Priyadarshini, following his recent arrest for allegedly murdering his second wife, traffic constable Subhamitra Sahoo.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the truck reportedly involved in Aparna’s death was never at the scene, raising questions about the earlier investigation. “The facts point to manipulation and concealment. We will ensure a thorough reinvestigation of the case,” the Minister said, criticising previous handling of the matter.

Deepak Rout, who was arrested for Subhamitra’s murder, had in 2022 claimed that Aparna, a revenue inspector, died after being struck by a speeding truck near Khuntuni. He had even provided a truck registration number. However, the police investigation could not confirm the vehicle’s involvement, and no arrests were made at the time.

A fresh case has now been registered against Deepak under Section 302 of the IPC for murder, as the incident took place before the new criminal laws were enacted. Allegations suggest that Deepak killed Aparna to claim a life insurance payout of Rs 1.5 crore.

Aparna’s younger sister, Rojalin Rout, has filed a complaint accusing Deepak of orchestrating her sister’s death for financial gain. The recent murder of Subhamitra has reignited attention on Aparna’s unresolved case.