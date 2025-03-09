Bhubaneswar: A notorious interstate thief, Deepak Kumar, was injured in a police encounter late last night in Bhubaneswar. The Special Squad of Odisha Police took action against Deepak, who hails from Bihar and had been targeting ATMs across Odisha.

As per reports, the encounter took place in the Badagada area when Deepak was attempting to loot an ATM. Upon seeing the police, he opened fire, prompting the cops to retaliate. In the exchange of fire, Deepak sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was immediately taken to the Capital Hospital here for treatment.

Deepak has multiple cases registered against him in various police stations. His modus operandi involved using adhesive inside ATM cash dispensers. When customers attempted to withdraw money, the notes would get stuck due to the adhesive. Assuming a malfunction, the customers would leave, allowing Deepak and his gang to retrieve the stuck cash later.

The police have identified two more gang members, but they managed to escape. The gang was also on the most-wanted list of Ranchi Police. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding criminals.