Bhubaneswar: An aspiring singer in Bhubaneswar was allegedly lured with promises of a music career and then subjected to abuse after being drugged. Police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident, which took place in the Chandrasekharpur area.

According to reports, the victim was told she would be introduced to a music director and was taken to a hotel on September 10, around noon. There, the prime accused, identified as Chandan Kumar Hati alias Chandu, along with his associate Prasanna Kumar Acharya, allegedly drugged and assaulted her.

Another accused, Rajesh Kumar Das, the caretaker of the lodge, reportedly facilitated the crime by providing the hotel room.

Investigation revealed that the woman was misled, confined to the room after being forced to consume intoxicants, and later abused.

Following a detailed probe, Chandrasekharpur police arrested all three accused. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime. They were produced in court after their arrest.