Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, three men were killed as the motorcycle on which they were travelling and a car collided on Puri bypass road in Tankapani area under Badagada police limits in Bhubaneswar, today.

Till last reports came in, the identities of the deceased were yet to be established.

As per reports, the trio died on the spot under the impact of the collision. On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Capital Hospital here for post-mortem.

Police have detained the owner of the car, Satya Prakash Kar of Jagatsinghpur, for questioning and started an investigation into the matter.