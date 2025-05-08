Bhubaneswar: Direct flight services from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar to United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi is scheduled to commence from June 2025, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The flight services between Bhubaneswar and Abu Dhabi will be operated by IndiGo, India's low-cost airline, under B-MAAN (Building & Management of Aviation Assets and Network) scheme, the new destination policy paving the way for expanding air connectivity to domestic and international destinations.

The IndiGo will operate the flight thrice a week -- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. The exact date for flight operation between the two major cities will be released soon.

"This will be the fifth flight service from Bhubaneswar to international destinations. However, the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is yet to have been approached for slot. Upon asking for the slot, the schedule will be planned accordingly," said BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan.