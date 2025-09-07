Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar is taking a major step towards becoming a safer city with the installation of 1,500 new AI-enabled CCTV cameras at key locations. The project, led by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), is expected to strengthen public safety and improve traffic management.

The high-tech cameras come with advanced features such as facial recognition and behaviour analysis to track suspicious activities. The system would particularly help in ensuring the safety of women, elderly people, and children in public spaces.

Apart from security, the cameras will also play a big role in traffic regulation. They can automatically detect violations like riding without helmets, driving on the wrong side, or jumping red lights. The feeds will be monitored at an intelligent command and control centre, where trained operators will assist authorities in real-time.

The data collected through these cameras will also help in urban planning and easing traffic congestion.