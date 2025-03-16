Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha will have a branch of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi recently submitted a memorandum in this regard to Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat in New Delhi.

The Union Minister has assured Sarangi to take the necessary steps for establishing a branch of NGMA in the capital city here.

The Bhubaneswar MP had written a letter to Sekhawat on September 10, 2024 urging him to set up a branch of the NGMA in Odisha capital.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had also written to the Union Minister seeking the establishment of a branch of NGMA in Bhubaneswar.

According to the Bhubaneswar MP, the establishment of the NGMA branch in the city here will significantly contribute to the cultural and artistic landscape of the region, providing multifaceted benefits to the local population and the state as a whole.

“Odisha is well-known for its vibrant culture, unique arts and historical significance. A branch of the NGMA in Bhubaneswar would serve as a major attraction for tourists. It would complement the existing historical sites including Konark Sun Temple and Puri Jagannath temple,” said Sarangi in her letter to the Union Minister.

The initiative will not only enhance the cultural appeal of Bhubaneswar but also contribute to the local economy by increasing tourist footfall, she added.

The Bhubaneswar MP further highlighted that Odisha has a rich tradition of art and crafts, with numerous talented artists who often seek platforms to showcase their work.

An NGMA branch in Odisha capital would facilitate cultural exchanges and collaborations between artists from different regions, Sarangi said.

“Bhubaneswar is emerging as an educational hub with several universities and institutions dedicated to various fields of study, including fine arts. A branch of NGMA in the city would serve as a valuable resource for students. At present, there is no NGMA branch in the Eastern India. Thus, Bhubaneswar is an ideal location for expanding the gallery’s presence,” she added.