Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD) will soon be divided into two separate units— Bhubaneswar East and Bhubaneswar West. To manage these UPDs, two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will be appointed. The decision has been taken considering the rising crime rate, law enforcement challenges, and increased VIP movement in the city, sources said.

The Commissionerate Police has already prepared a blueprint for this restructuring, and the process has commenced. After a proposal was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP), the matter has been forwarded to the Home Department for approval, reports suggest.

The Commissionerate Police system was introduced in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities in 2008 when Bhubaneswar had a population of 12.5 lakh and 16 police stations. Over the past 17 years, the city has undergone massive expansion, with the population now exceeding 28 lakh.

The rapid growth of educational institutions, hospitals, industries, business establishments, and commercial hubs, along with an increase in national-level events and VIP visits, has necessitated a more robust policing system. Alongside urban expansion, criminal activities have also surged, with criminals forming extensive networks.

Crime incidents, including theft, robbery, and cybercrime, have been on the rise. The number of registered criminal cases has jumped from 4,566 in 2008 to 13,411 in 2024. Similarly, security requirements have increased significantly. In 2008, 368 individuals were provided Z-plus security, while in 2024, the number has risen to 527. The Z-category has expanded from 17 to 146, and the Y-category from 8 to 73.

Additionally, security arrangements at key locations like the State Assembly, Lok Seva Bhawan, Raj Bhavan, and the Chief Minister’s residence have been strengthened, with 24-hour surveillance.

Frequent protests, rallies, and demonstrations during Assembly sessions have also added to the policing burden. Managing both crime control and law enforcement has become increasingly challenging, despite an increase in the number of police stations from 16 to 29, along with two additional traffic police stations.

According to the proposal, Bhubaneswar’s UPD will be split into East and West divisions, each headed by a separate DCP. Each district will be further divided into three zones. Bhubaneswar East will consist of Zones 1, 2, and 4, while Bhubaneswar West will include Zones 3, 5, and 6.