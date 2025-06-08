Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar city will have an underground metro system instead of an elevated corridor metro, which was previously announced, said Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today.

He said that the state government is moving ahead with plans for a fully underground metro rail system in the state capital.

Speaking on the matter, the Minister clarified that no new alignment has been finalised yet for the proposed metro project. The Housing and Urban Development Department has been tasked with preparing the alignment. Once that is completed, the groundwork for the underground metro will begin.

Dismissing the possibility of an elevated metro, Harichandan stressed that an elevated structure could harm the aesthetic and architectural beauty of Bhubaneswar. “To preserve the city’s visual appeal, we are planning an entirely underground metro,” he said.

The decision marks a significant shift from earlier proposals that included elevated tracks. According to the Minister, the government aims to strike a balance between modern infrastructure and preserving the city's charm.