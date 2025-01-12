Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 Patha Utsavs will be held in a year in Bhubaneswar, said Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra today.

The minister said one Patha Utsav will be organised every month in the city.

Bhubaneswar today witnessed the second Patha Utsav of the year, which was held amidst great enthusiasm. The vibrant celebrations transformed the Jagamara New Road stretch into a place of cultural expression. Residents of Bhubaneswar gathered early on a chilly morning to participate in the event, which featured an array of performances and activities.

Renowned singer Satyajit enthralled the audience with his soulful melodies, while the crowd swayed to the rhythmic tunes of Aseema Panda's songs. Traditional dance performances, including Sambalpuri and Odissi, added a cultural flair to the event.

The event was a special attraction for children, who participated in yoga sessions and had fun taking pictures with stilt walkers, clowns, and skaters.