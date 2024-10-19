Bhubaneswar: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) will be held in Odisha capital here in January next year.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal in this regard sent by the Ministry of External Affairs, said the state government today.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held at Janata Maidan in the capital city from January 8 to 10 in 2025, it added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja today chaired a review meeting for the organization of the biennial conference of Overseas Indian Community. Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union Ministers and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi among other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the mega event.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

India has been celebrating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas from 2003 to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian Community in the development of the country.

The last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas had been held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to 10 in 2023.