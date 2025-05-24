Bhubaneswar: Informing about the steps being taken to teach a lesson to traffic violators, the Bhubaneswar Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Tapan Kumar Mohanty today said challans are being issued against such motorists.

The Traffic DCP further stated every day over 1,800 challans worth approximately ₹18 lakh are being issued against the violators. They have been issued challans on basis of footages captured on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed across the city. In coming days, traffic checking will be intensified, he added.

In order to address traffic issues in the city, the Traffic department has recruited ex-servicemen at different traffic posts. Following training on traffic management, 136 ex-servicemen has been engaged at the 250 traffic posts in the city, informed Mohanty.