Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police will impose several traffic restrictions on various roads in the city today (November 29).

The decision has been taken in view of the three-day-long DG/IGP conference and the arrival of several VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Traffic Restrictions for 29th November 2024 (Friday)

No vehicles will be allowed on the following roads and connecting lanes during the specified times:

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM: Airport Square to PMG Square via Hospital Square and AG Square.

4:45 PM to 5:25 PM: Airport Square → Hospital Square → AG Square → Raj Bhavan Square.

6:00 PM to 6:45 PM: Raj Bhavan Square → AG Square → Housing Board Square → Ram Mandir Square → Master Canteen Square.

7:30 PM to 8:20 PM: AG Square → Rabindra Mandap Square → 120 Battalion Square → Jaydev Vihar → NALCO Square.

8:25 PM to 8:50 PM: Raj Bhavan Square → AG Square → Housing Board Square → Ram Mandir Square → Master Canteen Square.