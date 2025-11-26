Bhubaneswar: Despite earlier assurances that trees would not be cut during road construction and would instead be relocated, large-scale tree felling has begun in Salia Sahi for the Ekamra Kanan-IMA road project in Bhubaneswar.

The situation contradicts the commitment given by Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, who said just six weeks ago at a city event that discussions had been held with the Forest Department to avoid cutting trees and focus on relocation.

The ground reality now paints a different picture. Small trees have already been removed, and machinery has been deployed to bring down larger ones. The felled trees are being shifted elsewhere, but many that could have been relocated safely were cut.

Over 250 big trees marked for felling

According to sources, 254 big trees spread across 11 acres have been marked for felling. These include species such as jackfruit, mango, bael, and neem. In addition, more than 200 smaller trees have been cleared. By Tuesday, all small trees in the area had already been removed, and their trunks transported away.

No plan for tree relocation

While the Forest Department has granted permission for tree cutting, there is still no plan for compensatory plantation. Chandaka DFO Binod Acharya confirmed that approval had been given for felling. He added that a decision on where new saplings will be planted has not yet been made.

A survey will be conducted after the roadwork is completed to identify plantation spaces on both sides of the stretch. There is also no proposal for tree relocation, he clarified.

Meanwhile, with encroachments cleared from Salia Sahi, administrative work on the road is now moving at high speed. Measurement for the proposed 200-foot road has been completed, and the layout for drains on either side has been finalised. Officials of the Works Department have already prepared the detailed plan for the project.