Bhubaneswar: The Excise Department last night sealed two bars in the city for allegedly employing women without permission of the concerned authorities.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials conducted raids and took action against the establishments.

During the raids, it was found that the bars were violating regulations by engaging women without the necessary approvals. As a result, the Excise Department sealed the two bars.

"The two bars—Ambiance Bar & Restaurant and Barbie Bar and Restaurant—were sealed for employing women without proper verification and permission. CCTV footage confirmed these violations, leading to the action," an official said.

Notably, the Odisha government has banned dance performances in bars across the state.

The state’s new excise policy prohibits dance bars from engaging women in musical or orchestra performances at 'on shops' that serve foreign liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for on-premises consumption. However, such performances require prior written permission from the excise commissioner.