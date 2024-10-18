Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested two youths for allegedly misbehaving with Indian Coast Guard DIG Satya Ranjan Das and his wife at the Behera Sahi traffic post in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night.

The accused were identified as Sibashish Mohanty and Vikash Mohanty. They were produced before a local court after the arrest.

As per reports, the incident occurred when Das and his wife were travelling in a car. The youths, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, stopped a scooter in front of the car, following which Das requested them to move the two-wheeler in order to allow him to take a U-turn.

However, the youths misbehaved with the couple. The DIG then lodged a complaint in this regard with the Nayapalli police.

“I asked them to make space for my car, but they misbehaved with us. As a responsible officer, I felt it necessary to file a complaint,” said Das. He also expressed satisfaction with the police response, saying that the youths were immediately detained following his complaint.

Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh met the DIG to assess the situation. The police official said an FIR has been lodged and further investigations are underway.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said the accused duo had absconded after misbehaving with the couple. Police managed to trace and apprehend the two after examining the CCTV footage of nearby places.