Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Udayagiri Light and Sound Show in Bhubaneswar is finally nearing completion, with all major groundwork now in place. A successful trial run has already been conducted, and the project is awaiting only the final power connection before opening to the public.

Equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology, the show promises to offer visitors an engaging experience while showcasing the rich heritage of the Khandagiri–Udayagiri caves, one of Odisha’s most iconic historical sites.

Though the project had been completed in December 2023, it remained non-functional for months, drawing criticism from locals. Over time, vegetation had even grown over the site, as authorities delayed providing the required electricity connection.

Developed by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the show will be held in front of the Rani Gumpha at Udayagiri Hill. Visitors will witness visual projections on the rock surfaces, enhanced by a five-microphone sound system. Seating arrangements for the audience will be made.

In compliance with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) guidelines, care has been taken to ensure that no damage occurs to the protected monuments or heritage structures. Under the agreement, ITDC will handle the show’s maintenance and electricity costs for five years from its launch. Revenue generated from ticket sales will be shared between ITDC and ASI in a 60:40 ratio.

According to a senior OTDC (Odisha Tourism Development Corporation) official, all pending work is expected to be completed within the next 15 days. Authorities plan to make the show open for tourists by the end of this year, marking a new attraction in Odisha’s capital city.